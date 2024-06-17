Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 3,133,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,294,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.