TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 1,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 341,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 317,321 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in TMT Acquisition by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,931 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. TMT Acquisition has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $10.98.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

