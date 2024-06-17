Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) vs. indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 8.36 $2.45 billion $2.68 40.78 indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.72 -$117.62 million ($0.49) -13.94

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokyo Electron and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 88.70%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 19.81% 22.45% 15.83% indie Semiconductor -32.12% -21.08% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats indie Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

