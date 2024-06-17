TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8579 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.81.
TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE TTE opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.