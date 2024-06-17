TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8579 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.81.

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TTE opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.