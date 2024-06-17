Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.50

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.50 and last traded at $98.47, with a volume of 1578491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

