Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 195,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 499,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 297,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 62.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

