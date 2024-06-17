Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.66. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,845.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,435.25). Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.