Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,435.25). Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
