Truist Financial Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $197.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.95.

VEEV stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

