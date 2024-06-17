Turbo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.15 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $280.64 million and $50.15 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Turbo has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Turbo token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00449938 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $37,237,336.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00449938 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $37,237,336.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/."

