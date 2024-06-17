Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,901 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $6,467,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.