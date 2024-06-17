Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.63.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $713,527. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

