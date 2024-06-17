U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.55 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

