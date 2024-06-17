U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.55 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.