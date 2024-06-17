Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $1,978,760.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12.

On Monday, May 13th, Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,713,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 114,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 188,521 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 12,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

