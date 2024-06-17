UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.