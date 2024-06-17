UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 789,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $114.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,885,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

