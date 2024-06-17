UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 3,370,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,727,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

UiPath Stock Performance

Insider Activity at UiPath

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.19 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in UiPath by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UiPath by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

