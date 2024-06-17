United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 962,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 704,047 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.21.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

