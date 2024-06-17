United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.61. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 39.6% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

