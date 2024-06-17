United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.29 and last traded at $135.70. Approximately 618,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,951,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

