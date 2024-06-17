USDX [Kava] Hits Market Cap of $91.40 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.40 million and $306,530.25 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.41 or 0.00635358 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00072068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8219206 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $282,017.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.