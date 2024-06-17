Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

