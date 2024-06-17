VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Invests $210,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,937,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,659. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

