VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Stryker accounts for 2.0% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.72. 815,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

