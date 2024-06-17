Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,545 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,634. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

