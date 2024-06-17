Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 732,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

