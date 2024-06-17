Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Executive Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 5.6% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $585.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,434. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $585.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.72.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.