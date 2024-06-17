Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.19 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Velas has a market cap of $26.19 million and $735,043.61 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00042902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,171,021 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

