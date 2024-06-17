Vertex’s (VERX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $927,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,380,302 shares of company stock worth $75,855,084 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

