Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $11,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,986,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 5,363,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria's Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Victoria's Secret & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

