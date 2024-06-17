Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. 7,443,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,641. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

