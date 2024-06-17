Vital Energy’s (VTLE) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE VTLE opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

