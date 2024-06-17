Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $104.14 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00005661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,306.00 or 0.99744732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.12613744 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $2,614,860.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

