VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.30 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 6,874.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

