Walden Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 204,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 471,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,603. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

