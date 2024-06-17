Walden Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.