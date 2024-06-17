Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Eaton by 216.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,462. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $189.26 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

