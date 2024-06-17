Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 81,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,748. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

