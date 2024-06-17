Walden Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.