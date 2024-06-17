Walden Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,421 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

