Walden Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,605 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,451. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.