Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.46% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.