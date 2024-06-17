Willner & Heller LLC Invests $441,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $878.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,545. The stock has a market cap of $834.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $885.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

