Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $942,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

