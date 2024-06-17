Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.53.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $398.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.48 and its 200-day moving average is $327.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

