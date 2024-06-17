Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 867481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

