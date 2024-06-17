WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of WNS worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in WNS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 364,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

