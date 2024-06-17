Worldcoin Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $654.23 million and $268.18 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,040,904 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 241,568,434.3455677 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.31473432 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $111,756,986.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

