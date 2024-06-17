Wrapped CRO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.61 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $87.61 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 952,879,595 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 952,436,775.3138622. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09866198 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $3,088,376.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

