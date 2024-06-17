Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Cap of $21.52 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $28,869.95 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05170705 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,721.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

