XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,289,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,904,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,892.0 days.

XD Price Performance

Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.53 on Monday. XD has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

