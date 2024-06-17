XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,289,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,904,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,892.0 days.
XD Price Performance
Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.53 on Monday. XD has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.
About XD
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.